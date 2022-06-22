Exclusive trailer for Barrel Children: The Families Windrush Left Behind

The story of the Windrush generation has come into sharp focus following the failings of the UK government to protect and honour the commitments to those who answered the call of the ‘mother country’ in the 1940s and 1950s to help rebuild Britain. What is less well-known is the story of those left behind; the children of the Windrush generation who for many years would only know their parents through the 'barrel' care packages sent from Britain.

This is their story, told to Nadine White, and available soon on Independent TV.