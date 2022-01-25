Woman arrested after ‘trying to buy child in Walmart’ for $500,000

A woman from Texas has been arrested after being accused of trying to buy a child for $500,000.

Rebecca Taylor,49, has now hired a lawyer after allegedly approaching a mother inside a Walmart store in the city of Crockett, offering half a million dollars to purchase her child.

The mother of the one-year-old initially laughed off the comments but was then followed into the car park by Ms Taylor, who has been charged with "sell or purchase of a child", a third-degree felony.

Ms Taylor denies the accusation and has called it "absolutely fabricated".

