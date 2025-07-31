This is the moment a woman who murdered her ex-partner on Christmas Day after spotting him on Tinder was arrested by police.

Footage released by Staffordshire Police on Wednesday (30 July) shows officers arresting Kirsty Carless, 33, later that same day, as a Christmas tree can be seen in the background.

The 33-year-old took a taxi to Louis Price’s parents’ home in Norton Canes and stabbed him in an attack that was “fuelled by cocaine and alcohol”, Stafford Crown Court heard.

He was later discovered with a single stab wound to the chest on the conservatory floor and pronounced dead at 3.43am.

Carless, of Cannock, was found guilty of murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

On Thursday (31 July), she was sentenced for life with a minimum of 25 years.