Moment man throws yoghurt on two women not wearing hijab in Iran

Two women in Iran were attacked by a man who threw yogurt at them reportedly for not wearing the hijab in public.

The attack took place in a shop in the north eastern city of Shandiz, Iran, provoking the sudden reaction of the shopkeeper who grabbed the man before he could leave.

Iranian authorities have announced they arrested the two women for “committing a forbidden act” by removing the mandatory headscarves.

The man has also been arrested for disturbing the public order.

The arrest follows months of protest demanding an end to the compulsory wearing of the hijab.

