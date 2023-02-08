Zelensky presents Ukrainian pilot’s helmet to Speaker of Commons

Volodymyr Zelensky presented a Ukrainian pilot’s helmet to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, during his address to parliament today, 8 February.

The Ukrainian president made a speech to MPs who had gathered in Westminster Hall for his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine almost one year ago.

On the side of the helmet, writing bearing the words “We have freedom, give us wings to protect it” could be seen, symbolic of Mr Zelensky’s requests for Western nations to supply planes.

