Elon Musk was left lost for words after being asked to explain his accusation that Zohran Mamdani is a “swindler”.

The world’s richest man appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on 31 October, and accused the then-New York City mayoral frontrunner of being a “swindler”.

When pressed by host Rogan about what exactly it was that Mamdani had done to make to justify the accusation, Musk sat in silence for a while before replying “what I mean, if you, if you say, if you say to any audience, whatever that audience wants to hear, uh, instead of what, in instead of having a consistent message, I would say that that is a swindling thing to do.”

Mamdani, a democratic socialist who champions taxing the super wealthy, went on to win the election a few days later.