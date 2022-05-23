A zookeeper had his finger bitten off by a lion in front of terrified visitors at a zoo in Jamaica.

Footage shared on social media shows the man teasing the animal and sticking his hand inside the cage.

Horrifyingly, the lion bites down, clamping its jaws around his fingers.

The keeper shouts and screams as he desperately tries to pull back his hand.

According to the Jamaica Observer, he was able to get free and fall to the ground, but part of his right ring finger was bitten off and severed.

