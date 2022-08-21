Arsenal: Mikel Arteta speaks after 3-0 win at Bournemouth

Arsenal were victorious at Bournemouth on Saturday, 20 August, taking them to the top of the Premier League.

William Saliba’s strike sealed the Gunners’ perfect start to the new campaign with a 3-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Mikel Arteta spoke of his delight at his football club’s win at a press conference.

“I am really happy. [It is] really difficult to come here and win 3-0... So, [I am] really pleased, and at the same time we have to look at ourselves and in many areas we can still get much better,” Arteta said.

Sign up to our newsletters.