Tyson Fury’s X-rated ringside reaction to Anthony Joshua being knocked out by Daniel Dubois was caught on camera.

Joshua was floored four times during the bout at Wembley Stadium, as the magnificent Dubois launched a relentless assault from the first bell that eventually ended with the clear favourite being counted out following a thrilling exchange of blows in the fifth round.

Fury watched the action unfold from ringside and didn’t appear impressed by his rival’s performance, which has seemingly scuppered plans for a super fight between the pair.

“That’s cost me £150 million, the silly c***,” he said, scratching his head.