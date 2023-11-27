Football match delayed as Argentine fans release fireworks from stands

A football match in Argentina was delayed for two minutes when home fans released a barrage of fireworks from the stands.

The moment resulted in some incredible visuals as fireworks exploded over the stadium.

Godoy Cruz was hosting Boca Juniors on Sunday 26 November when the supporters released the pyrotechnics.

The game was entering stoppage time, with Boca Juniors 2-1 up, but they were clearly unfazed as they clinched victory once the game restarted.

Some fireworks landed on the pitch, but no injuries have been reported.