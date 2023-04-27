Mikel Arteta admits ‘the better team won’ after Arsenal smashed 4-1 by Man City

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal were second-best to Manchester City and might now end up second-best in the Premier League, after they were comfortably beaten 4-1 by their title rivals on Wednesday night.

The Gunners boss refused to admit defeat in a race his side still lead but added his team were “nowhere near our level” at the Etihad.

City are now two points behind Arsenal in the table with two games in hand, meaning they could leapfrog their rivals in the final weeks.

“The analysis is clear, the better team won the game, they were probably at their best, especially in the first half and we were nowhere near our level,” Arteta said.

