Mikel Arteta praises VAR and officials as 10-man Arsenal beat Burnley

Mikel Arteta made a point of praising the officials and VAR as 10-man Arsenal beat Burnley on Saturday afternoon (11 November) to move level with Premier League leaders Manchester City,

Fabio Vieira was sent off late on for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill, who had earlier cancelled out a brave Leandro Trossard opener.

But Arsenal had already secured the points by the time Vieira was dismissed, William Saliba heading them back in front before Oleksandr Zinchenko secured the points with an acrobatic volley.