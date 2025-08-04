Baby takes first steps during crawling race at WNBA half time show

Watch the adorable moment that a baby takes its first ever steps during a crawling race at a WNBA half time show.

Footage shared by the female basketball league on Saturday (2 August) shows a young girl storming ahead of the other competitors as she crawled towards her mother at a Las Vegas Aces game.

Suddenly the youngster gets to her feet and begins walking across the court, as the crowd erupts in thunderous applause and cheers, with her mother giving her a massive hug as she reaches her.

A later clip features the young girl’s father, who is carrying both his daughter and an inflatable trophy cup, who says that he is very proud but “did not expect that”.