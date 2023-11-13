Alex Ferguson and Manchester United legends attend Bobby Charlton’s funeral

Sir Alex Ferguson arrived at Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral in Manchester on Monday, 13 November, as thousands lined the city's streets to pay their respects to the football legend.

Fellow former Manchester United stars, executives and members of the current squad were also in attendance alongside the Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association.

Sir Bobby died at the age of 86 on 21 October.

He was laid to rest during a ceremony at Manchester Cathedral after a procession travelled past Old Trafford.