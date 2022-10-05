Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead

Conor Benn insists he is a “clean athlete” and believes Saturday’s fight with Chris Eubank Jr will still go ahead.

It was revealed on Wednesday (5 October) that an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” had shown up in one of Benn’s recent tests by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

“I’m a professional athlete,” Benn said after the findings were announced.

“We both want the fight to go ahead and as far as I’m concerned, the fight is going ahead.”

