Champions League: Pep Guardiola compares Erling Haaland goal to Johan Cruyff

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Johan Cruyff after he volleyed a late winner against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, 14 September.

Haaland scored with six minutes remaining of a tight Champions League clash against his old football club at the Etihad Stadium, completing a late City comeback to snatch a 2-1 victory.

“Years ago, [Cruyff] scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal versus Atletico Madrid. It was quite similar today with Haaland and the moment he scored it I thought, ‘Johan Cruyff’,” Guardiola said.

