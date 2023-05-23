Lights were turned off on the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro for an hour on Monday night (22 May) in support of Vinicius Junior after he suffered racial abuse.

The Brazilian footballer, who plays for Real Madrid, was racially abused during a match against Valencia on Sunday.

The Archdiocesan Sanctuary cooperated with the Brazilian FA and the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football to switch the lights off “as a symbol of the collective fight against racism.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.