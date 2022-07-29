Commonwealth Games: India women’s cricket team practices ahead of Australia match

India and Australia’s women will face each other in the opening day of the T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday, 29 July.

This clip shows India’s team practising ahead of the Group A match, which was due to be held at Edgbaston.

The Games kick-started on Thursday, 28 July, with an opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium.

Local musicians such as Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi guest-starred in a celebration of Birmingham’s industrial heritage and its multicultural tradition.

