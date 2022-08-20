Antonio Conte hails Harry Kane as his goal gave Tottenham win over Wolves

Antonio Conte has hailed Harry Kane for creating Premier League history as his goal gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over Wolves.

“He is a player that he has to make the difference for his quality, for his skills, for his ability - and we’re talking about a world-class striker,” Tottenham manager said.

The England captain headed home in the second half to score for the 185th time in the Premier League – the most a player has scored for one club.

