Dean Henderson Reveals Six-word Comment That Sparked Pep Guardiola Heated Exchange

Dean Henderson has revealed what he said to Pep Guardiola that led to a heated confrontation between the pair during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on Saturday, 17 May.

The goalkeeper avoided a red card after he handled outside the box with Erling Haaland storming towards goal.

The VAR Jarred Gillett checked the incident after referee Stuart Attwell failed to penalise the goalkeeper, but he also deemed it not to be a goalscoring opportunity with the ball, after Henderson touched it, moving away from goal.

The City manager went towards Henderson at full-time, wagging towards him.