Police at scene of crash where Portuguese forward Diogo Jota died in Spain

Police attended to the scene where Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were found dead after their car crashed in Spain on Thursday (3 July).

The brothers were travelling along the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora when a burst tire caused the vehicle to veer off the road before bursting into flames at 12.40am.

Footage shows Guardia Civil officers at the scene following the crash, with the lane cordoned off.

His death comes just two weeks after the footballer married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto. The pair have three children together.

Liverpool FC said in a statement that they are “devastated by the tragic passing”.