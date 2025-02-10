Dion Dublin responded to an irate Tottenham Hotspur fan who interrupted the BBC’s FA Cup coverage live on air.

The BBC Sport panel were giving their half-time analysis of the FA Cup clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (9 February) when they were interrupted by an angry Spurs fan, banging on the studio window.

Presenter Mark Chapman said: “They’re angry they’re behind. Take us through, Dion, take us through the goal...”

A visibly annoyed Dublin replied: “I’ll take him outside in a minute.”

Chapman playfully responded: “If you do that, I’ll be just behind you, alright?”