Kyle Walker defends England’s performance in Euro 2024 draw against Denmark

Kyle Walker defends England’s performance following the Three Lions Euro 2024 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday evening (20 June).

Asked by the BBC if manager Gareth Southgate had asked his players to sit deep after taking the lead, full-back Walker said: “No, not at all.

“The manager wants us to play free, attacking football. Sometimes in tournament football, you have to manage a game.

“That’s why it’s so hard to win tournaments, just like the Champions League. It’s not a walk-through, you don’t turn up and just take three points. It’s tough when you come to these grounds.

“We know we can do better, but we’re top of the group, so let’s move on to that.”