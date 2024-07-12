England’s Ollie Watkins joins in game of darts during Euro 2024 press conference

England forward Ollie Watkins appeared relaxed as he joined in a game of darts with journalists during a press conference ahead of the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Watkins, whose last-minute goal against the Netherlands fired England into the Euro 2024 final, spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon (12 July), ahead of Sunday’s final.

But, before getting down to answer the questions from journalists, a smiling and relaxed Watkins joined in with a game of darts - much to the delight of those watching at home.