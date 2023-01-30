Six Nations: England rugby team train ahead of Scotland Six Nations opener

The men’s England Rugby Union team have been training ahead of their first Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday, 4 February at Twickenham.

The fixture will be new head coach Steve Borthwick’s first match in charge after Eddie Jones was sacked following a string of poor results.

Exeter’s Henry Slade has been ruled out of the opener after sustaining a hip injury against Castres last weekend.

He has not recovered sufficiently to be considered for selection.

