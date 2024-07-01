Pints fly through air as England fans celebrate late Bellingham equaliser

England fans threw their pints into the air at BoxPark Wembley to celebrate after Jude Bellingham's injury time equaliser against Slovakia in the Euros last 16 on Sunday, 30 June.

The midfielder's overhead kick five minutes into stoppage time sent the match to extra time with captain Harry Kane’s header sealing a 2-1 victory a day after Bellingham's 21st birthday.

Bellingham celebrated his goal by raising his arms and shouting “Who else?” before seemingly gesturing a talking expression with his hand.

England will next face Switzerland in the tournament's quarter-finals.