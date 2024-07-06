Independent TV
Euro 2024: Micah Richards praises ‘delightful’ Foden after improved England performance against Switzerland
Micah Richards praised “delightful” Phil Foden following a much-improved England performance against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.
Southgate appeared to shift to a three-man defence for the clash on Saturday.
Speaking prior to the match, Foden said: “Let’s see if it works, I am looking forward to it. For me, I’ll be more centrally and staying inside. I think it will suit me a little bit better today.”
Southgate’s team were praised by BBC Match of the Day pundits Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand during their half-time analysis.
Richards said: “It’s been delightful to see Foden in a position where he can have an impact on the game.”
00:50