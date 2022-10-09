More than 1,300 people subject to football banning orders will be forced to hand their UK passports to police under measures that come into force on Friday.

The measures will prevent violent and abusive football fans in England and Wales from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar, starting next month.

Those who fail to hand over their passport and attempt to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “We are all looking forward to cheering England and Wales in Qatar and we will not let the behaviour of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament.”

