Watch: Haaland receives guard of honour after breaking Premier League record

Erling Haaland received a guard of honour from his Manchester City after breaking the Premier League goalscoring record on Wednesday evening (3 May).

The Norwegian striker has now netted 35 times this season, moving ahead of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who previously held the record for most goals in a single campaign.

“It’s a special night and a special moment. I’m really happy and proud,” Haaland said after breaking the record.

He was also mobbed by his City teammates at full-time.

