Beth Mead ‘super proud to be English’ after Lionesses reach Euro 2022 final

Beth Mead has said she is “super proud to be English” after the Lionesses reached the final of Euro 2022.

The forward scored the opening goal as Sarina Wiegman’s team brushed aside semi-final opposition Sweden 4-0.

“What an incredible night, an incredible atmosphere again from the fans,” Mead said of Tuesday’s win at Bramall Lane.

“I’m super proud to be English and part of this team right now.”

The Lionesses will face France or Germany in the final of Euro 2022 at Wembley on Sunday (31 July).

