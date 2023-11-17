Why Everton have been handed 10 point deduction as Premier League takes FFP stand

Everton have been handed an immediate 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial fair play (FFP) rules - becoming the first top-flight club to receive such a punishment for falling foul of FFP guidelines.

The Merseyside club will drop from 14th to 19th place in the Premier League table, with a new total of four points, following the announcement on Friday 17 November.

Premier League teams are permitted to lose £105m over a three-year period and Everton admitted to being in breach of the league’s profit and sustainability rules, after being referred to an independent commission by the Premier League.

Following a five-day hearing in October, the commission found that Everton’s losses during that period amounted to £124.5m.

The club has released a statement saying it is “both shocked and disappointed” by the “wholly disproportionate and unjust” ruling.