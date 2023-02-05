Ford has announced it will return to the world of Formula 1 in 2026 as an engine partner with Red Bull.

The company, which was last involved in the sport in 2004 alongside Jaguar, will partner the current champions from 2026.

Red Bull launched their 2023 car, the RB19, in New York City on Friday.

“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” executive chair Bill Ford said.

“Ford is returning to the pinnacle of the sport.”

