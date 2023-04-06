A team of model makers have spent hundreds of hours recreating a Scalextric version of the iconic Silverstone circuit - home of the British Grand Prix.

The 82ft-long detailed replica is made up of 108 individual sections of Scalextric track and features grandstands and the Silverstone Wing’s pit garages and pit lane.

Set up at the Silverstone Museum, it includes all the twists and turns of the real circuit and visitors can take control of tiny replicas of cars driven by the British driver Damon Hill and other F1 legends.

