Fifa general secretary refuses to address migrant worker death during Qatar World Cup

Fifa general secretary Fatma Samoura refused to answer questions on the death of a migrant worker during the World Cup in Qatar.

Reports from The Athletic this week revealed that a man died while performing repairs at the resort used as a training base for the Saudi Arabia team.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate when people are coming here to learn things, that we are talking about things that we’ve already discussed months and months and months and time and time ago,” Ms Samoura said when questioned on the death.

