Usain Bolt is missing more than $12.7m from investment accounts, say lawyers

Lawyers for Usain Bolt say that the track and field legend is missing millions of dollars from his investment accounts.

Attorney Linton P Gordon told the Associated Press that the eight-time Olympic champion’s Stocks & Securities Limited account once had $12.8m but now has $12,000.

Mr Gordon provided the news agency with a copy of a letter sent to the Jamaican private investment firm demanding that the money be returned to Mr Bolt.

The firm said that it discovered the fraud earlier in January and that several of its clients may be missing millions of dollars.

