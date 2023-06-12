Golfer Adam Hadwin rugby tackled by security while celebrating at Canadian Open

Golfer Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground by security as he tried to celebrate Nick Taylor’s win at the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor nailed an incredible 72ft putt on the fourth extra play-off hole to snatch a dramatic victory over Tommy Fleetwood.

Understandably, Hadwin tried to get in on the celebrations and started soaking Taylor with a bottle of champagne.

However, the security guard didn’t recognise him and jumped into action, flattening Hadwin, who has won once on the PGA Tour.

“I hope he’s all right. He was upright when I saw him later. So I hope he doesn’t wake up tomorrow morning with any broken ribs or anything,” Taylor said after the incident.