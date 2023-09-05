Anne van Dam was left furious when her club broke after her driver drove under a rope on the 18th at the Women’s Irish Open.

Van Dam was on her way to a final playoff at the Women’s Irish Open when disaster struck. As she was driven by an official, who drove under a rope, it caught her golf bag and snapped her driver in half.

“She’s absolutely fuming,” claims the commentator referring to Van Dam’s reaction.

Van Dam was unable to use her preferred club on the par-five playoff hole, and instead used a three wood.