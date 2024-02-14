Guardiola gives update on Man City duo injured in Champions League win

Pep Guardiola gave an update on two Manchester City players who were injured during their side’s 3-1 Champions League last-16 first-leg win over Copenhagen on Tuesday, 13 February.

Both Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva were forced off with injuries at Parken Stadium, handing Guardiola a double injury blow ahead of City’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

“Bernardo has a big knock on his ankle, I didn’t speak to the doctor but it looks like muscular type,” Guardiola said.

“He (Grealish) fell on the grass and started to complain. It’s something muscular, the players know. They can feel it immediately.”

The pair join Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and Sergio Gomez on City’s injury list.