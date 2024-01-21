Brentford boss reacts to Toney’s Premier League return: ‘Classic Ivan’

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says he expected Ivan Toney to thrive on his return to football.

The striker marked his comeback from his eight-month exile with a goal to help the Bees to a thrilling 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.

“I must say, classic Ivan. He loves the big stage and he thrives there,” Frank said of his star.

Toney, banned from football since May for breaching betting rules, was back on the scoresheet for the first time in 267 days.