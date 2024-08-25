Captain Jarrod Bowen shared an update on the West Ham ball boy left in tears after advertising board fell onto him.

Bowen and team-mate Tomas Soucek helped the young boy as he became trapped under an advertising board after fans spilled onto the Selhurst Park pitch during the Hammers’ 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday (24 August).

The England international returned to see the ball boy after the match and gifted him one of his match shirts, to the delight of the child.

Bowen said: “I’ve seen him and I grabbed him as quick as I could, as I think it’s just instinct, especially when you’re parents as well.”