Former Manchester City footballer Joey Barton arrives at court charged with assault

Former Manchester City footballer Joey Barton arrived at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday (31 October) after being charged with assault by beating his wife.

The Bristol Rovers manager, 40, allegedly pushed over his wife, Georgia, and kicked her in the head at their house in Kew, southwest London, on 2 June 2021.

Barton was arrested after police found him asleep and “intoxicated” in his bedroom before he was charged a month later.

He denies the charges.

