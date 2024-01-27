Xabi Alonso reacts to Jurgen Klopp exit amid speculation he could take Liverpool job

Xabi Alonso reacted to Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool, as speculation that the Spaniard could return to his former club increases.

The current Bayer Leverkusen manager, who has masterminded his side to the Bundesliga top spot, remains unbeaten in the league this season and is believed by many to be a frontrunner for the job at Anfield this summer.

“I have huge respect for Jurgen, huge admiration,” the former Liverpool midfielder confessed.

“At the moment I am really happy here, I am enjoying my work here. It’s a challenge, and we are on an intense and beautiful journey here at Leverkusen”