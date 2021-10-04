Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mohamed Salah’s wonder goal in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield will still be talked about in 60 years’ time.

The Egyptian striker twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.

Klopp said: “This club never forget these things so people will talk about this goal for a long time and in 50 or 60 years’ time they will remember this goal.”