England footballer Ella Toone cheered on her friend Keely Hodgkinson, while Denise Lewis was close to tears as the runner stormed to gold in the 800m Olympic race.

The 22-year-old stormed to gold in the 800m on Monday night (5 August) to end her run of second-placed finishes at major competitions.

Across the country were scenes of jubilation, with lots of celebrations coming from Hodgkinson’s closest friends and family.

This video shows Toone cheering as she watched Hodgkinson cross the finish line in one minute 56.72 seconds.

Meanwhile former gold Olympic champions Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill cheered Hodgkinson on in the BBC Sport studio.