Poland’s Kamil Glik appears to pinch England’s Kyle Walker’s neck on the pitch during last night’s World Cup Qualifier.

Both sets of players clashed at half-time, resulting in incensed Harry Maguire eventually being booked along with Glik.

Footage of the incident captures Glik placing his hands around the Manchester City player’s neck.

As the Polish centre-back pulls his hands away he appears to pinch at Walker’s neck, pulling at his skin.

FIFA are now looking into the incident to understand the facts behind what took place.

England went on to draw 1-1 with Poland.