England fans jumped for joy as the Lionesses' claimed the Euro 2022 trophy on Sunday, 31 July.

The team beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium after the match was pushed into extra time, where goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly saw the Lionesses to victory.

Around 7,000 supporters gathered at Trafalgar Square to watch the match, with some thrilled fans jumping into the fountain in their excitement as the final whistle blew.

The win marked the first major tournament victory for England since the men's team won the 1966 World Cup.

