Arne Slot has shared his frustration at Liverpool’s surprising dip in form after his team slipped to a fourth straight defeat.

The Reds’ Premier League title defence already appears in tatters after they were beaten 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday (25 October) thanks to goals from Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago.

“Disappointing, again,” said Reds boss Slot. “I was hoping for and expecting a better performance. It was far from what we are used to. Even when we have been losing our performances were better than tonight.

“Teams seem have a certain playing style against us, which is a very good strategy to play, and we haven’t found an answer yet.

“You cannot even compete, which we don’t do at the moment – we don’t compete up there – because we simply concede too many goals.