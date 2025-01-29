An area outside the Etihad Stadium was evacuated after a merchandise stand caught fire ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League game against Club Brugge tonight (29 January).

The blaze broke out shortly before 6pm, close to where Pep Guardiola’s team had been due to enter the stadium at around 6.30pm.

Supporters had gathered in the area for a pre-match entertainment show which included on-stage interviews with January signings Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

The event was suspended as flames took hold of the stand and stewards moved fans away before fire services arrived on the scene.

The fire soon appeared to be brought under control.