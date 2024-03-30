Kobbie Mainoo can handle hype after England debut, says Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident Kobbie Mainoo can deal with the hype following his impressive full England debut.

Just four months on from making his first Premier League start, the 18-year-old put in a man-of-the-match performance in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Belgium at Wembley.

Mainoo had not even been included in the initial England squad but followed a promising debut off the bench against Brazil by potentially earning a spot at Euro 2024 with his display against Belgium.

“We have seen what he is capable of, that he can very quickly adapt to high levels. It looks very natural,” Ten Hag said of his young star.