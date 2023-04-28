Ryan Mason ‘pleased’ with Tottenham’s fightback in Manchester United draw

Ryan Mason promised Tottenham’s players will stick together between now and the end of the season after they staged an impressive second-half comeback to draw with Manchester United.

After going 2-0 down at home to their top-four rivals, with goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford seeing Spurs booed off at the break, Pedro Porro and Son Hueng-Min rescued a point in north London.

“It pleases me after what happened at the weekend,” interim boss Mason said of his team, which bounced back after suffering a 6-1 defeat to Newcastle.

